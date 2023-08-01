Satellite News

Stars with superpowered magnetic fields could narrow the search for alien life

With unusually powerful magnetic fields, these stars seem to get a boost when their cores start to drift apart. Thus, they may not be the ideal hosts for habitable exoplanets.

