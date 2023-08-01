Watch an Antares rocket launch to the International Space Station tonight
Submit on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 17:11
Northrop Grumman’s final Antares 200 series rocket is poised to launch the NG-19 resupply mission to the International Space Station, delivering over 8,200 pounds of research and provisions.
