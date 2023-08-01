Watch the supermoon of August 2023 rise today with free telescope livestream (video)
The Full Sturgeon Moon, the first of two supermoons this month, rises Tuesday (August 1), and you can watch it live thanks to a livestream from the Virtual Telescope Project.
