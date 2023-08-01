Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Watch the supermoon of August 2023 rise today with free telescope livestream (video)

Submit on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 17:11

The Full Sturgeon Moon, the first of two supermoons this month, rises Tuesday (August 1), and you can watch it live thanks to a livestream from the Virtual Telescope Project.

Related posts:

  1. SpaceX launches Starship SN6 prototype test flight on heels of Starlink mission
  2. Watch live today: SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts hold a virtual press conference @ 9:45 am ET
  3. 10 strange things NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft took to the moon
  4. You’ve only got 12 hours left to grab this deal on the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM Lens!

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy