1st solar eruption to simultaneously impact Earth, moon and Mars shows dangers of space radiation
Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 17:11
In 2021, a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun was seen across a staggering range of 155 million miles. It spit energetic particles toward Mars, the Earth and the moon.
