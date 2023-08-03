Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st solar eruption to simultaneously impact Earth, moon and Mars shows dangers of space radiation

Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 17:11

In 2021, a coronal mass ejection that erupted from the sun was seen across a staggering range of 155 million miles. It spit energetic particles toward Mars, the Earth and the moon.

Related posts:

  1. ND SatCom Offers SkyWAN Platform For Government, Defense Applications
  2. What Makes a Subscriber Feel Excited About Cable TV?
  3. Recreational Vehicle Satellite Television Providers in the US
  4. Martian glaciers were slowed by fast drainage and weak gravity, scientists suggest

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy