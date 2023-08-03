New Lego Technic Perseverance Mars rover was a ‘thrill’ says JPL advisor
Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 19:11
Step 337 in assembling Lego’s NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Technic model is to you install your name — assuming you were one of the nearly 11 million people who signed up to fly on the real rover.
