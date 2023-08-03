Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope reveals the colorful Ring Nebula in exquisite detail (photos, video)

Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 22:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has imaged the Ring Nebula in vibrant color, presenting one of the most well-known objects in astronomy as it has never been seen before.

Related posts:

  1. Air Force Awards ATK $21 Million Contract
  2. Satellite TV and Other Gifts That Keep on Giving
  3. Lucy mission: NASA’s visit to the Trojan asteroids
  4. US Air Force will unveil its advanced new B-21 Raider stealth bomber on Dec. 2.

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy