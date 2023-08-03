Weird cosmic object identified as the remains of an exploded dead star
Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 23:12
A distant cosmic object that has puzzled astronomers since 2005 has turned out to be the remains of a dying star that lost its outer layers in a massive supernova explosion.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.