James Webb Space Telescope unveils the gravitationally warped galaxies of ‘El Gordo’
Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 01:11
Thanks to a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s theory of general relativity, scientists have learned important new information about an incredibly massive galaxy cluster nearly 10 billion light-years from Earth.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.