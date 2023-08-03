‘Starfield’ animated anthology introduces gamers to its inhabited planets (videos)
Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 00:11
Three new animated videos introduce gamers to the cultures and people of “Starfield,” a massive new open-galaxy role-playing game from the minds behind “Fallout 4” and “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.”
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.