‘Starfield’ animated anthology introduces gamers to its inhabited planets (videos)

Submit on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 00:11

Three new animated videos introduce gamers to the cultures and people of “Starfield,” a massive new open-galaxy role-playing game from the minds behind “Fallout 4” and “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.”

