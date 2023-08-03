New Stephen Hawking book ‘You and the universe’ asks kids to save the Earth (exclusive)
Physicist Stephen Hawking’s clarion call to help Earth is now coming to kids in an illustrated book. Daughter Lucy Hawking collaborated on the project, too.
