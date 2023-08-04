SpaceX launch pad work delays Crew-7 astronaut launch for NASA to Aug. 25
Submit on Friday, August 4th, 2023 21:11
Four astronauts launching to the International Space Station will see their mission launch later in August as SpaceX needs more time to ready their pad after a Falcon Heavy launch.
