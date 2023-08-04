Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX launch pad work delays Crew-7 astronaut launch for NASA to Aug. 25

Submit on Friday, August 4th, 2023 21:11

Four astronauts launching to the International Space Station will see their mission launch later in August as SpaceX needs more time to ready their pad after a Falcon Heavy launch.

Related posts:

  1. Good Mars weather lets NASA’s power-starved InSight lander live a little longer
  2. Scientists trace high-energy particles back to sun’s plasma
  3. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will ‘rewind’ the universe. Here’s how
  4. Europe’s JUICE mission has to squeeze into a 1-second launch window. Here’s why.

This entry was posted on Friday, August 4th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy