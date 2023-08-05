NASA Artemis moon rocket mockup to stand alongside historic boosters at Alabama space museum
A mockup of the engine section of NASA’s new monstrous moon rocket will soon stand among historic boosters from the early years of the space program at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama.
