NASA Artemis moon rocket mockup to stand alongside historic boosters at Alabama space museum

Submit on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 01:11

A mockup of the engine section of NASA’s new monstrous moon rocket will soon stand among historic boosters from the early years of the space program at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Alabama.

