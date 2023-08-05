Mars helicopter Ingenuity breaks 3-month flight gap with 53rd Red Planet hop
Ingenuity is back in action and a 54th flight is already in the works, according to NASA. The helicopter is now resuming scouting duties for a big Mars rover mission seeking life.
