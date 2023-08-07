Satellite News

Artemis 1 cubesat finishes mission after detecting water and ice on the moon

Submit on Monday, August 7th, 2023 21:11

NASA announced the end of the LunaH-Map satellite that was supposed to map ice at the south pole of the moon. While the mission missed its mark, a key instrument performed well.

