Artemis 1 cubesat finishes mission after detecting water and ice on the moon
Submit on Monday, August 7th, 2023 21:11
NASA announced the end of the LunaH-Map satellite that was supposed to map ice at the south pole of the moon. While the mission missed its mark, a key instrument performed well.
This entry was posted on Monday, August 7th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.