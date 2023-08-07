Artemis 2 moon mission practice recovered crew from an Orion spacecraft at sea
Submit on Monday, August 7th, 2023 23:11
Artemis 2’s moon astronauts will need a big team of people to bring them home after arriving on Earth. The ambitious goal: To bring the astronauts from spacecraft to med bay in 2 hours.
This entry was posted on Monday, August 7th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.