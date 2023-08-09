Queen Rock legend Brian May launches Space.com astrophotography competition for signed copy of his asteroid book (video)
Submit on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 23:12
Sir Brian May and NASA’s OSIRIS-REx chief scientist Dante Lauretta challenge Space.com readers to photograph solar system objects to win a signed copy of their new book about asteroid Bennu.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.