The powerful winds of super magnetic stars could destroy the possibility for life on their exoplanets
Submit on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 00:12
Cool stars with powerful magnetic fields could have remarkably fast stellar winds that strip away their planets’ atmospheres, making even “habitable zone” worlds less friendly to life.
