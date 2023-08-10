Russian cosmonaut becomes first to ride European robotic arm on ISS spacewalk
Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev completed the first test flight at the end of the European robotic arm as part of a successful spacewalk at the International Space Station on Wednesday (Aug. 9).
