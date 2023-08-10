Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Russian cosmonaut becomes first to ride European robotic arm on ISS spacewalk

Submit on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 06:11

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev completed the first test flight at the end of the European robotic arm as part of a successful spacewalk at the International Space Station on Wednesday (Aug. 9).

Related posts:

  1. Shin’s Numbers Suggest IPStar Struggles
  2. Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic gets special spice-laden treatment in ‘Dune: The Graphic Novel’ (exclusive)
  3. Perseverance rover spots its first dust devil on Mars
  4. What’s that smell? Broccoli emits gas that could signal presence of alien life

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy