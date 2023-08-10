What time is Virgin Galactic’s Galactic-02 space tourist launch on Aug. 10? Here’s how to watch live.
Submit on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 05:11
Virgin Galactic’s reusable spaceplane, VSS Unity, will launch its second commercial spaceflight mission on Thursday (Aug. 10). Here’s how to follow the action.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.