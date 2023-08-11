Vaonis’ Hestia Kickstarter to turn smartphones into smart telescopes crosses $2 million with a week to go
A Kickstarter campaign for Hestia, a system that turns a smartphone into a smart telescope, has crossed the $2 million dollar mark with under a week left to go.
