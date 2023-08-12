Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Ancient mud cracks on Mars suggest Red Planet may have been more habitable than thought

Submit on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 00:11

Ancient mud cracks found by NASA’s Curiosity rover suggest that Mars underwent a repeated cycle of wet and dry spells that could have supported the emergence of life.

Related posts:

  1. Metop Launch Postponed By High Wind
  2. From Five Channels to Thousands, Television Has Come a Long Way
  3. Astronomers spot the fastest spinning magnetar ever seen
  4. SpaceX launches Crew-5 astronauts on historic flight to space station for NASA

This entry was posted on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy