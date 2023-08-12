Ancient mud cracks on Mars suggest Red Planet may have been more habitable than thought
Submit on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 00:11
Ancient mud cracks found by NASA’s Curiosity rover suggest that Mars underwent a repeated cycle of wet and dry spells that could have supported the emergence of life.
This entry was posted on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.