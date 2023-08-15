The August new moon is ideal for spotting stunning deep sky objects tonight
Submit on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 17:11
The new moon on Aug. 15 will offer dark skies perfect for skywatchers to hunt out stunning Messier objects like the globular cluster M2, the Butterfly Cluster and the Wild Duck Cluster.
