Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The August new moon is ideal for spotting stunning deep sky objects tonight

Submit on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 17:11

The new moon on Aug. 15 will offer dark skies perfect for skywatchers to hunt out stunning Messier objects like the globular cluster M2, the Butterfly Cluster and the Wild Duck Cluster.

Related posts:

  1. Metop Launch Postponed By High Wind
  2. Satellite Versus Cable Television – What’s Better?
  3. Acclaimed Terraforming Mars board game now just $42 for Black Friday, that’s 40% off
  4. Everything we know about Loki season 2: release window, plot, cast & more

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy