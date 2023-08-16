Space mining company developing nuclear reactor and more for moon projects
Submit on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 01:12
NASA astronaut Drew Feustel just joined a Canadian space mining company to map out strategy. It’s the richest time we’ve seen in decades for space projects, he says.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 at 1:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.