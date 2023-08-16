What 1st Canadian astronaut on moon mission is learning from his crewmates (exclusive)
Canada’s Jeremy Hansen is gearing up for his first spaceflight — the Artemis 2 moon mission. Here’s what he’s learning from his three veteran NASA crewmates.
