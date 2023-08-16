SpaceX to launch 2 Starlink missions 7 hours apart late Wednesday and early Thursday: Watch live
Submit on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 17:12
SpaceX plans to launch two Starlink missions less than seven hours apart late Wednesday (Aug. 16) and early Thursday (Aug. 17), and you can watch them live.
