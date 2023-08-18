James Webb Space Telescope confirms ‘Maisie’s galaxy’ is one of the earliest ever seen
Submit on Friday, August 18th, 2023 02:11
The universe’s age when Maisie’s galaxy was seen by the James Webb Space Telescope has been confirmed, proving that this realm is one of the earliest galaxies ever observed.
This entry was posted on Friday, August 18th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.