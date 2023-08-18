Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope confirms ‘Maisie’s galaxy’ is one of the earliest ever seen

The universe’s age when Maisie’s galaxy was seen by the James Webb Space Telescope has been confirmed, proving that this realm is one of the earliest galaxies ever observed.

