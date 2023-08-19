Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Satellites watch powerful Hurricane Hilary swirl above the Pacific Ocean (video)

Satellites watched as an innocent-looking tropical depression exploded into the powerful Hurricane Hilary in just two days off the Pacific Coast of Central America.

