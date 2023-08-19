Bright cluster packed with stars shines in gorgeous new infrared image
ESO’s Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) snapped a new photo of the globular cluster NGC 6723 containing hundreds of thousands of gravitationally-bound stars.
