Bright cluster packed with stars shines in gorgeous new infrared image

Submit on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 00:11

ESO’s Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) snapped a new photo of the globular cluster NGC 6723 containing hundreds of thousands of gravitationally-bound stars.

