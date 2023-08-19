Satellite News

Bakery ‘Kochs up’ kolache to honor moon-bound Artemis astronaut

Saturday, August 19th, 2023

NASA astronaut Christina Koch’s assignment to fly around the moon has already given launch to a tasty treat. Good Dough, a bakery in Galveston, Texas, has created the ‘Koch it to the Moon’ kolache.

