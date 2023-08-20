Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

China’s rover maps 1,000 feet of hidden ‘structures’ deep below the dark side of the moon

Submit on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 20:12

Scientists were able to visualize the upper 1,000 feet of the moon’s surface for the first time. Their results reveal billions of years of previously hidden lunar history.

Related posts:

  1. Advantages of Direct-To-Home Satellite Television
  2. Relativity Space teams with HI-SEAS, NASA to celebrate International Women’s Day
  3. Suit up with this incredible 4049-piece Lego Marvel Hulkbuster set coming later this month
  4. Odd supergiant star Betelgeuse is brightening up. Is it about to go supernova?

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy