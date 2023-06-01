Odd supergiant star Betelgeuse is brightening up. Is it about to go supernova?
One of the brightest stars in the night sky has been getting oddly brighter, prompting speculations that it might soon explode in a supernova. Can we really expect that celestial spectacle?
