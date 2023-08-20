NASA flew a modified U-2 spy plane into thunderstorms to study super-energetic gamma-rays
Researchers flew NASA’s ER-2 aircraft as close to thunderclouds as safely possible and captured ‘the most detailed’ data of gamma-rays and thunderclouds ever recorded through airborne analysis.
