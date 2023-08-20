Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA flew a modified U-2 spy plane into thunderstorms to study super-energetic gamma-rays

Submit on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 19:11

Researchers flew NASA’s ER-2 aircraft as close to thunderclouds as safely possible and captured ‘the most detailed’ data of gamma-rays and thunderclouds ever recorded through airborne analysis.

Related posts:

  1. Globecomm Rolls Out New Video Services
  2. SpaceX aborts launch of advanced GPS satellite for the US Space Force
  3. The bright ‘evening star’ Venus returns to the night sky this month
  4. 10 weird things about SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy