Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Gravitational wave detectors on the moon could be more sensitive than those on Earth

Submit on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 01:11

Scientists developing more sensitive next-generation gravitational wave detectors struggle with technical challenges that might be easily overcome by putting such detectors on the moon.

Related posts:

  1. You Aren’t a Movie Buff Without Satellite TV
  2. Showtime’s ‘Moonbase 8’ launches today and you can watch episode 1 for free
  3. Lunar love affair: Enjoying the beauty of the moon
  4. What are these mystery objects that US fighter jets keep shooting down?

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy