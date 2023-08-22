James Webb Space Telescope offers a mesmerizing look at the Ring Nebula (photos)
Submit on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 02:12
The James Webb Space Telescope strikes again, this time with a beautiful new view of a famous planetary nebula. But don’t be fooled? — none of this has anything to do with planets.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.