New XRISM X-ray mission to study the most violent events in the universe will launch on Aug. 26

Submit on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 17:11

XRISM, a new mission to study X-ray signals stemming from violent explosions and scorching cosmic locations, will launch on Saturday (Aug. 26) to assist scientists studying the evolution of our universe.

