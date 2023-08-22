New XRISM X-ray mission to study the most violent events in the universe will launch on Aug. 26
Submit on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 17:11
XRISM, a new mission to study X-ray signals stemming from violent explosions and scorching cosmic locations, will launch on Saturday (Aug. 26) to assist scientists studying the evolution of our universe.
