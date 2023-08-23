James Webb Space Telescope reveals active supermassive black holes were surprisingly rare in early universe
Submit on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 22:11
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers discovered that, between 7 and 10 billion years ago, there were fewer feeding supermassive black holes than previously thought
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.