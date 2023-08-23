Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

We could start a settlement on Mars with just 22 people, scientists say

Submit on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 23:11

Mars settlements could operate with much fewer people than previously thought, a new study found, while also demonstrating the type of person best suited to a stay up to 28 years on the Red Planet.

Related posts:

  1. Andrew To Sell Satellite Communications Business
  2. Russia’s National Broadcasting Launches Pay-TV Channels On Eutelsat-W4
  3. Catch Betty White’s SNL Rerun on Satellite TV
  4. New rocket science course lets you learn about spaceflight online for free

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy