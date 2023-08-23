North Korea planning to launch a satellite this week amid military tensions
Submit on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 04:12
The North Korean government has announced it will attempt to launch a satellite between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Its previous attempt in May 2023 failed and landed in the Yellow Sea.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.