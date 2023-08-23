Satellite News

North Korea planning to launch a satellite this week amid military tensions

The North Korean government has announced it will attempt to launch a satellite between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31. Its previous attempt in May 2023 failed and landed in the Yellow Sea.

