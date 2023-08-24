Satellites reveal catastrophic year for emperor penguins amid climate crisis in Antarctica (photos)
Satellite images reveal mass destruction of emperor penguin colonies in climate change-stricken Antarctica as sea ice melts underneath the birds’ feet.
