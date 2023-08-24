How to watch SpaceX launch Crew-7 astronauts for NASA early on Aug. 25 with free livestream
Submit on Thursday, August 24th, 2023 21:11
NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli will be the second Iranian-American in space, and joins three international astronauts on the SpaceX Crew-7 mission launching from Florida on Aug. 25.
