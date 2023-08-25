Solar Orbiter observes rapid, tiny jets on sun that may be the solar wind’s power source
The Solar Orbiter has spotted tiny short-lived “picojets” for the first time. In just one minute, these tiny jets emit enough energy to power 10,000 households for a year.
