Watch the sun over the next 2 weeks to plan the ideal total eclipse 2024 viewing location
August 25th, 2023
Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, the sun will be in the same location as during the total eclipse on April 8, 2024 making it the perfect time to scout your viewing spot.
