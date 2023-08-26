SpaceX fires up giant Starship booster for 2nd time ahead of test flight (video)
Saturday, August 26th, 2023 02:11
SpaceX fired up its huge new Starship Super Heavy booster for the second time today (Aug. 25), keeping the vehicle on track for a test flight in the near future.
