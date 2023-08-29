The CIA knows a lot about other nations’ space programs. You can too with its new ‘World Factbook’ update
The United States Central Intelligence Agency, better known as the CIA, has released a new entry in its World Factbook that catalogues the programs and milestones of space agencies around the world.
