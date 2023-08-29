Scientists discover strange ‘singularities’ responsible for exotic type of superconductivity
Submit on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 04:11
Superconductors that work at temperatures much higher than absolute zero have befuddled scientists since they were discovered. A new theory might be about to change that.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.