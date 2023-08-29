James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble will help NASA’s Juno probe study Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io
The iconic telescopes will make observations of the solar system’s most volcanic body, Io. Data collected will help guide NASA’s Juno mission when it revisits Jupiter and and the fiery moon.
