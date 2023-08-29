Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

William Shatner of ‘Stars on Mars’ on colonizing planets, swatting Aussie flies and healing Earth (exclusive)

Submit on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 03:11

William Shatner, the energetic host of Fox’s hit reality TV series ‘Stars on Mars,’ opens up about space travel and humanity’s endless curiosity.

Related posts:

  1. Cosmonauts prep space station for module removal on spacewalk out of new airlock
  2. Watch live tonight: SpaceX launching 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit
  3. Watch SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronaut flight live online
  4. Video: Solar Orbiter catches Mercury crossing sun’s disk

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy