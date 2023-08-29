This daring skydiver could be the 1st woman to jump from Earth’s stratosphere. Here’s how she plans to do it (exclusive)
Submit on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 22:12
Hera Rising aims to bring the 1st woman skydiver into the stratosphere in 2025. Swati Varshney, 1 of the 3 finalists for the opportunity, spoke with Space.com about her journey.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.