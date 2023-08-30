Satellites watch powerful Hurricanes Idalia and Franklin churn (video)
Weather satellites in orbit above Earth are watching Hurricane Idalia and Hurricane Franklin as they pick up strength in ocean waters off the southern coast of the United States.
