Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope could detect life on Earth from across the galaxy, new study suggests

Submit on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 00:11

Researchers have shown that if the James Webb Space Telescope was pointed at Earth from a distant star, it could detect the signatures of intelligent life in our planet’s atmosphere.

Related posts:

  1. Globalstar Expands Simplex Coverage
  2. Updating Your Home Entertainment With HD
  3. On This Day in Space: Oct. 27, 1961: NASA launches 1st Saturn rocket test flight
  4. Rocket Lab launches 1st Electron booster from US soil in twilight liftoff

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy